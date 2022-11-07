BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial.

Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which a California Highway Patrol officer testified Council failed multiple field sobriety tests and exhibited signs of impairment.

Council is being held without bail. She has a prior DUI conviction.

Officer Hardeep Dhaliwal testified he was called at about 8:15 p.m. on July 17 to a crash on Highway 58, west of General Beale Road. He arrived to find a Nissan sedan in the eastbound lanes with major front end damage and a Chevy SUV on its roof, the vehicle “crushed and dented all around.”

Michelle Rodrigue, 52, was identified as the driver of the SUV. Her husband had followed behind her in a separate vehicle as they drove east on Highway 58, heading from San Ramon to their new home in Las Vegas, where they planned to enter a new phase of their lives now that their children were grown, according to court documents.

Rodrigue died at the scene as her husband attempted to provide medical aid.

“I believe my wife took her last breath with me trying to save her,” he said according to court documents.

Under questioning conducted by prosecutor Tara Deal, Dhaliwal testified he contacted Council as she stood near the sedan. The officer said she had red, watery eyes, slurred speech, an unsteady gait and emitted an odor of alcohol.

Council said she had a single glass of wine and was driving from Las Vegas to San Jose, Dhaliwal said.

Her vehicle traveled from the westbound fast lane onto the median and into the eastbound lanes, where it collided with the SUV, the officer said. Council told him another vehicle cut her off, Dhaliwal said.

A woman who had been traveling ahead of Rodrigue’s SUV told Dhaliwal she saw the Nissan veer onto the center median, go past her then enter the eastbound fast lane, the officer said. She witnessed the crash in her rear-view mirror.

The woman said she didn’t see any vehicles in the vicinity of the Nissan before it left its lane, Dhaliwal said.

After conducting several field sobriety tests, Dhaliwal concluded Council was under the influence and placed her under arrest. He took her to a hospital where her blood was drawn at 10:45 p.m., about 2 1/2 hours after the crash.

Test results showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.22 percent, nearly three times the state legal limit of 0.08 percent, Deal said.

Deputy Public Defenders Nick Roth and Samantha Sark, for the purposes of the preliminary hearing, stipulated the reports say Council’s blood tested at that level.

During cross-examination, Roth questioned Dhaliwal’s experience in conducting crash investigations. He asked the officer if he’s a member of the CHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT), composed of highly-trained officers who handle investigations of major traffic collisions.

Dhaliwal said he’s not a member.

Roth then asked if he’s trained in crash analysis and the physics involved.

“Not as much as the MAIT officers,” Dhaliwal said.

But he testified he based his conclusions on the totality of the evidence, including the field sobriety tests and witness statements.

Council is due back in court Nov. 17, where it’s expected a trial date will be scheduled.