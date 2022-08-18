BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Oct. 28, Susan Edmondson was on her way to check on her recently widowed mother when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an intoxicated motorist smashed into her vehicle.

“It was sudden, it was unexpected, it was loud, it was metal crushing metal,” Edmondson, 53, said in a victim impact statement she read in court. “I cannot forget that sound. I truly pray for that sound to fade from my memory every day, but I cannot get the twisting sound of metal crashing into metal out of my head.”

The Jeep was driven by Michelle Kay Delossantos, whose blood-alcohol contest measured a staggering .458 percent, nearly six times the legal limit, police said. The crash happened in the area of Calloway Drive and Laurel Park Avenue.

Delossantos, 56, was sentenced Thursday to 15 days in jail and five years of probation after pleading no contest to DUI causing injury, a felony. A second felony charge was dismissed.

Edmondson suffered injuries that included a back fracture and bruised lungs. She underwent multiple surgeries and had to go on disability, spending weeks in a neck brace and needing a wheelchair. Even the simplest tasks required the help of others.

Holidays were especially miserable because she couldn’t play with her grandchildren, Edmondson said.

“If it wasn’t for my walk with God and my husband and mom and friends helping me I really don’t think I would be able to forgive you,” she said. “But in time I believe I can. I just pray you never hurt someone, anyone else, again.”