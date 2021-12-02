Woman arrested in crash that killed 3 had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested last week after a crash on Weedpatch Highway that killed three people showed multiple signs of intoxication, including slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes, a court filing says.

In addition, a strong odor of alcohol came from Marcia Luqueleyson, the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that veered into oncoming traffic Friday, colliding head-on with a Toyota Corolla, says a document filed by California Highway Patrol.

A blood sample was obtained from Luqueleyson, 38, for toxicology tests, the filing says. Results are pending.

According to CHP, Luqueleyson was driving south just before 2:30 a.m. when she crossed into the northbound lane near Smith Road.

Alfonso Arbaca Gaspar, 58, of Maricopa and Denise Melinda Rivera, 31, of Bakersfield died at the scene. Gaspar was the driver of the Corolla, and Rivera was a passenger in the Jeep.

The name of a second passenger in the Jeep who died has not been released.

Luqueleyson suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kern Medical, where she was placed under arrest, according to CHP. She had not been charged as of Thursday morning.