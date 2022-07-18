BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman killed in an alleged DUI accident in late June has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Kuldip Kaur, 63, was determined dead at the scene at an alleged DUI accident at Berkshire Road, just east of South H Street, on June 21, according to the county coroner’s office.

A post death examination has been done and the cause of Kaur’s death was Multiple Blunt Force Traumatic Injuries, according to the coroner’s office.

Alexis Leon, 21, later returned to the scene. Leon is being charged with manslaughter and hit-and-run in the alleged DUI.