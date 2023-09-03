BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County judge has ordered a man charged with murder in a high-speed crash to be released on Monday so he can receive medical treatment, but the family of the victim killed in the crash took to the steps of the Kern County Superior Court to demand a change.

Karim Reyad, 18, is accused of driving “like a maniac” on April 18 after allegedly hitting speeds of 120 miles per hour before swerving lanes and crashing into 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price, who was driving a Honda Civic. Price died at the scene.

Judge John Oglesby said Reyad will be released from custody only for as long as his treatment takes. Reyad is only allowed to go to his parents’ home and the hospital, and will be placed on an ankle monitor.

Although time has passed since the crash, Price’s daughter, Crystal Nielson, emphasized that the family is still crushed from the events of that day.

“We’re outraged, we’re hurting, we’re grieving still, it only happened four months ago,” Nielson told 17 News.

An investigation revealed that Reyad’s blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. Reyad received a serious injury to his leg as a result of the crash, which his lawyers say needs ongoing treatment.

While Oglesby said it was possible that Reyad may run away or otherwise not abide by the terms of his release, he remained adamant, saying he’s not willing to keep him in custody since no one has shown he can receive the treatment he needs at the jail or a local hospital.

Price’s family voiced their frustrations at a protest on Sunday morning, demanding justice after the judge’s decision.

“There was no justice in this situation, none whatsoever,” Margaret Price, sister of Gayla Sue Price, told 17 News. “And I want to see justice, because he needs to pay for what he did to my sister.”

Reyad lost an arm in an earlier crash for which his attorneys say he was not at fault. He was also arrested on suspicion of impaired driving a week before the fatal crash.

“It was a senseless death,” Nielson said. “There’s other things that he’s done that has led up to this. He’s got a record of things, and we need to know why he was able to be behind that wheel to do what he did.”

Additionally, the DUI murder suspect has racked up more than 15 rule violations since being placed in Lerdo Jail, according to Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier. Those violations include swallowing razor blades and breaking off metal pieces of his wheelchair and other items.

“We want stronger laws,” Nielson said. “We want stronger laws, and this is why we’re here. We want to fight for my mom and give her the justice that she deserves. We need to see our day in court, and if he leaves, we won’t see that day.”

Margaret Price also said the family will not stop fighting.

“We’re a strong family. We’re not going to stop right here,” Margaret Price said. “This is not going to end until he’s behind bars.”