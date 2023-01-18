A photo of the BMW 325i that Andrew Olin Fenderson crashed in 2021, killing two passengers.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All it takes is a memory, song or picture and the tears start flowing. The tiniest reminder of her daughter leaves her emotional, Abigail Ali said.

Her daughter, Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died when the car she was traveling in hit a wooden pole at high speed and split in two. Another passenger, Daniel Armando Encinas Davalos, 33, also died.

Feb. 17, 2021, will remain a dark day in her family’s history, Ali said Wednesday.

Photos of crash victim Destiny Mariah Munoz were displayed in court before the sentencing of Andrew Fenderson, who pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges.

“On that day we lost a beautiful soul,” she said, halting at times to gather her composure.

Ali spoke at the sentencing hearing of Andrew Olin Fenderson, the driver of the black BMW 325i that police say hurtled along Ming Avenue at speeds between 112 to 119 mph before slamming into the pole. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.

Following comments by Ali and others, Fenderson, 21, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in prison after accepting a plea agreement last month in which he entered no-contest pleas to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun.

Andrew Olin Fenderson apologized to the victims’ families during his sentencing hearing Wednesday. Fenderson pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter and other charges in connection to a single-vehicle crash that killed two passengers.

Fenderson appeared in court in a wheelchair. He suffered severe injuries in the crash and both legs were amputated. A third passenger also suffered serious injuries.

Fenderson apologized to the victims’ families.

“I understand that I was being selfish, and if I could do anything to go back to that day and fix what happened I would,” Fenderson said. “I’m sorry.”

Ali and Blanca and Robert Renteria, the grandparents of Munoz, told the court of their loss while photos of Munoz, including some of her holding her young daughter, Emma, were displayed on a screen. Emma turns 4 this weekend and Blanca Renteria said it pains her the child’s relationship with her mother was cut short.

“Her daughter will never have her mom there to call her ‘mommy,'” Blanca Renteria said.

The grandmother said she misses Munoz’s “love, kisses, goofiness” and her beautiful smile. Fenderson will never walk again, Blanca Renteria said, but it was his “senseless decision” that led to his injuries and her granddaughter’s death.

The impact split the car “into two large pieces and many smaller pieces,” court documents said. Parts were strewn through the crash scene.

The wreckage will be used in future presentations of the “A Life Interrupted” program, where law enforcement and family of people killed in drunken driving crashes speak to students about the dangers of driving while impaired.