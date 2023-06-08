BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man who allegedly drove drunk and ran a stop sign in a crash south of Shafter that killed a 1-year-old and injured five others has been ordered to stand trial, according to court records.

A judge on Thursday found there was enough evidence to proceed with the case against Irving de Jesus Rodriguez-Barraza. He’s facing three felonies: gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and two charges related to driving under the influence and causing injury.

He’s due back in court June 27, when a trial date will be set.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on July 23, Rodriguez-Barraza and a passenger were traveling in a Dodge Ram east on Burbank Street, according to California Highway Patrol. A Bakersfield man was driving a Jeep Cherokee with a woman and two children — ages 6 and 1 — north on Shafter Avenue approaching Burbank Street.

The Dodge ran a stop sign and crashed into the left side of the Jeep, pushing it into an almond orchard, officers said. The Jeep hit two power poles and an almond tree before overturning on its left side.

The 1-year-old was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. All occupants of the vehicles suffered injuries, officers said.