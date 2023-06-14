BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A warrant was issued for an accused drunken driver who failed to attend a court hearing in connection with her arrest in a deadly southwest Bakersfield crash.

Kimberly Phommasouk, 30, didn’t show at a hearing Friday and a warrant was issued, according to the District Attorney’s office. She’s charged with driving under the influence, DUI with blood-alcohol content 0.08% or higher and driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug, all misdemeanors.

Although she was allegedly under the influence, police determined Phommasouk didn’t cause the March 9, 2022, crash that killed Jermari Terrell, 19. Instead, Terrell’s excessive speed was the primary cause of the collision, police reports said.

Terrell was driving west on White Lane at 84 to 85 mph — more than 30 mph above the posted speed limit — shortly before the crash, investigators said. Phommasouk was traveling east in an SUV and made a left turn where White Lane intersects Dovewood Street.

Terrell hit the brakes but couldn’t stop and hit Phommasouk’s vehicle at 77 mph, according to prosecutors. Terrell died at the scene and Phommasouk suffered minor injuries. Her blood-alcohol content was determined to be 0.17%, more than twice the 0.08% legal driving limit, police reports said. Her blood also tested positive for cocaine, the reports said.

In January, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the investigation determined a sober driver in Phommasouk’s position may have made the same decision to turn. He said it was unreasonable for drivers to anticipate “such excessive speeds” from oncoming traffic.