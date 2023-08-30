BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The driver of an SUV involved in a deadly crash on East Lerdo Highway had two vials of blood seized for testing after an officer noticed he smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot, watery eyes, according to a warrant.

A Shafter police officer spoke with Edwin Sanchez, who admitted driving the SUV that collided with a sedan Aug. 14 at East Lerdo Highway and Driver Road, according to the warrant. Both vehicles caught fire and Luis Andree Gallegos Prieto, 21, became trapped in the sedan, the warrant says. He died at the scene.

An officer found a backpack containing a card with Sanchez’s name as well as an empty beer can and two single servings of whiskey, according to the warrant. Sanchez has not been charged and is not listed in custody.