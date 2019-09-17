‘Walk Like MADD’ event scheduled for Sept. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sixth annual Walk Like MADD and MADD Dash is scheduled for Sept. 28 to raise money for drunken driving educational programs and provide support to victims of crashes where drivers were intoxicated.

The money goes to MADD Kern County.

“Kern County has a serious DUI problem, and it’s going to take every single one of us to make an impact,” Carla Pearson, the group’s victim service specialist, said in a news release.

More than $300,000 has been raised since the first walk was held in 2014. According to the release, Kern County averages about 12 DUI arrests a day and ranks worst in the state for DUI crashes resulting in injuries.

This year’s walk takes place at the Park at River Walk at 11200 Stockdale Highway. Registration begins at 6 a.m., a ceremony is held at 7:30 a.m. and the walks begin at 8 a.m.

