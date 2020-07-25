Video shows alleged driver barreling through Bakersfield streets before colliding with light pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An independent videographer captured an up close of what happens when someone intoxicated gets behind the wheel and goes through Bakersfield streets.

The video was sent to 17 News showing a man driving a lifted pickup truck on Thursday night. The truck was tailed by the videographer during a Facebook live stream.

From the video you can see the driver leaving from one crash, rolling over a sign by the median. The video then shows the driver down Brundage Lane. At one point, the truck backs up and nearly hits the videographer.

Throughout the clip the truck swerves in and out of lanes, even crossing into incoming traffic. You can see the driver try to make a right turn into the wrong direction on Union Avenue, but the chase ends there.

The videographer pulled over to check on the driver and captured a good look at how dazed the man appeared.

Bakersfield police say the driver was 49-year-old Tomas Hernandez. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

You are reminded, if you ever see a suspected drunk driver, call 911.