BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a toddler, were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home along Taft Highway early Wednesday morning, according to CHP.

The home burst into flames following the crash and the 2-year-old child was seriously injured in the crash.

CHP said officers responded to the home around 12:30 a.m. at Old River Road and Taft Highway. Fire crews from County Fire Station 53 were able to extinguish the fire, according to CHP, and all occupants in the home were able to get out.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Madison Williams, 26, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on felony driving under the influence charges. Williams is due in court on Friday.

This is a developing story.