UPDATED: Passenger who died in suspected DUI crash Thursday has been identified

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified by CHP officers as 22-year-old Efrain Echevarria. He suffered minor injuries, officers said.

He’s due to be arraigned Monday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, among other offenses.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who died in a suspected DUI crash on Highway 99 late Thursday has been identified.

The coroner’s office said Victor Hugo Garay Jr., 30, died in the crash on southbound Highway 99 just north of Palm Street. The Bakersfield man was a passenger in a Honda Civic that overturned around 11 p.m. and caused a big rig to roll over.

Garay died at the scene.

The driver of the Civic was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol.