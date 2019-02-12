Updated: Man arrested on suspicion of DUI in crash that killed pedestrian in East Bakersfield

Update: The pedestrian who was struck and killed on Edison Highway has been identified as Myrna Cynthia Acosta, 48, of Bakersfield.

The man arrested for the hit-and-run pedestrian fatality was Eliseo Martinez, 28, of Bakersfield. The victim’s identity is still unknown.

According to CHP the victim was outside of a crosswalk, and was in the number 2 lane when hit by Martinez. Martinez was travelling westbound at around 40 to 50 mph in a Mercury Grand Marquis.

A preliminary investigation by CHP has determined that Martinez fled the scene immediately after the crash but then returned to the scene a short time after. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and Martinez was uninjured.

CHP later conducted a DUI investigation on Martinez and he was arrested for DUI.

Please check back for updates.

Original Story:

CHP officers arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run in a crash that killed a pedestrian in East Bakersfield on Monday evening.

The crash happened on Edison Highway just east of East California Avenue just after 7 p.m.

CHP says a pedestrian was hit by driver on Edison Highway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was arrested for DUI.

CHP is investigating the collision.

CHP reminds the public that it’s helpful to watch your surroundings while trying to cross roads and to wear clothing that can help you be seen by drivers in dark areas. Bright reflective clothing could save your life, CHP Sgt. Rick Pierce said.

The pedestrian’s identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.