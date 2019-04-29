UPDATED: Bakersfield man arrested on DUI, manslaughter charges in fatal Highway 99 crash

DUI News

by: Jason Kotowski

Posted: / Updated:
giron_1556552115359.PNG

UPDATE: The passenger has been identified as Shannon Nicole West. 

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a crash on a Highway 99 off-ramp Friday that killed his passenger, officers said. 

Robert Giron, 45, suffered major injuries in the collision that killed the 27-year-old passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol. Her name has not yet been released. She’s also a Bakersfield resident. 

Officers said Giron was driving a 2008 BMW 335I on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Copus Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign. The BMW continued into the intersection, where it was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup traveling east on Copus Road at 55 mph.

The driver of the pickup had a complaint of pain but declined to be taken to a hospital, officers said. Giron, his passenger and the pickup driver all wore seatbelts and their airbags deployed. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS