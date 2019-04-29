UPDATED: Bakersfield man arrested on DUI, manslaughter charges in fatal Highway 99 crash

UPDATE: The passenger has been identified as Shannon Nicole West.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield man has been arrested on charges of felony DUI and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in a crash on a Highway 99 off-ramp Friday that killed his passenger, officers said.

Robert Giron, 45, suffered major injuries in the collision that killed the 27-year-old passenger, according to the California Highway Patrol. Her name has not yet been released. She’s also a Bakersfield resident.

Officers said Giron was driving a 2008 BMW 335I on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp to Copus Road when he failed to stop for a stop sign. The BMW continued into the intersection, where it was hit by a 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup traveling east on Copus Road at 55 mph.

The driver of the pickup had a complaint of pain but declined to be taken to a hospital, officers said. Giron, his passenger and the pickup driver all wore seatbelts and their airbags deployed.