BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Uber Eats delivery driver accused of driving drunk and more than 20 mph over the speed limit when he hit a pedestrian told police he took his eyes off the road to check his phone for directions, according to court documents.

Mao Ernesto Arias, 47, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges in connection with the Sept. 17 crash in northwest Bakersfield.

Coroner’s officials have not released the pedestrian’s name, but family identified him as Anthony Mendez and started a GoFundMe campaign to pay for funeral expenses.

The crash happened at 2:37 a.m. on Meacham Road east of Calloway Drive.

Arias performed poorly on field sobriety tests and a breath test revealed his blood-alcohol content was 0.12%, above the legal driving limit of 0.08%, say newly-released court documents. He told police he drank two 12-oz. Modelo beers about seven hours earlier.

Arias said he was making a delivery and checking his cellphone GPS when he hit something, the reports say. He said he turned around saw he’d hit a pedestrian.

A witness who was parked nearby reported seeing the pedestrian running west in the 9300 block of Meacham Road while holding what appeared to be a cellphone, according to the court filings. A vehicle approached the pedestrian “at a high rate of speed,” the witness told police, and soon after he heard a loud noise. He went to the scene and found the pedestrian lying in the gutter.

Video analysis revealed Arias’ Toyota Scion was traveling 59 mph just before impact, police say in the documents. The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

“Based on the physical evidence located in the roadway I determined the pedestrian was projected forward and slid to a stop 180 feet from the area of impact to the point of rest,” an officer wrote.