Two-year-old struck and killed in driveway by alleged drunken driver: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 2-year-old boy died after he was run over in a driveway by a man who officers say was driving under the influence.

The California Highway Patrol says the child was hit at about 4:12 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of a residence southeast of Lamont, east of the intersection of Edison Road and Sunset Boulevard.

The driver, Jose Arvizu Malagon, 31, entered a 2019 Chevy Traverse to check on his goats in the far southeast corner of his property, officers said. Malagon didn’t see the child in the driveway and hit the boy as he drove forward.

The child, whose name had not been released, was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead. Officers arrested Malagon after determining he was under the influence of alcohol.