BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early on Christmas morning 2018, a car driven by an alleged drunken driver hit an SUV carrying five people. Two children were thrown through the rear window and suffered serious injuries.

Four Christmases later, Mark Gallegos, who admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel and to running from the crash scene, may soon stand trial.

Gallegos, 23, has a hearing scheduled Monday to see if a courtroom is available. He’s facing two felony DUI charges, hit-and-run causing injury and driving without a license.

Two girls, 16 and 11, were seriously injured in the crash, according to California Highway Patrol reports. One was taken to Valley Children’s Hospital with skull and facial fractures, bleeding in the lungs, “brain bruising” and severe road rash all over her body, among other injuries, reports say. The other was transported to Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital with bleeding on the brain, broken bones and cuts and bruises.

Gallegos was driving a Saturn Aura north on Sterling Road at a high rate of speed when he ran a red light at Niles Street and slammed into an eastbound Honda Pilot, according to CHP reports. The SUV rolled over several times and came to rest on its roof.

The Saturn continued northwest after impact and hit a gas station sign.

No one was in or near the Saturn when CHP officers arrived. An officer looked up its registration and saw Gallegos listed as owner, reports say.

The officer went to Kern Medical to interview occupants of the Honda. While there, medical staff told him a young man had arrived with injuries consistent with being in a traffic collision, according to court documents.

The young man, Gallegos, his face and shirt covered in blood, admitted driving the Saturn. He told the officer, who noticed a strong odor of alcohol, that he drank five beers about 1 1/2 hours before the crash.

Gallegos submitted to testing that returned blood-alcohol content readings of .105 and .103%, above the legal limit of .08%, the reports say.

The officer asked why he ran. “I was scared,” Gallegos said according to the documents.