BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A September trial date has been scheduled for a man accused of speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a 2021 crash that killed his cousin.

Barbarito Arviso, 20, on Monday was given a trial date of Sept. 11, court records show. He’s charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and multiple DUI-related offenses.

On the evening of Oct. 27, 2021, Arviso drove west on Brundage Lane in a Saturn Ion that veered into eastbound lanes and was hit by a Toyota pickup in front of the AutoZone between Eye Street and South Chester Avenue, according to police reports. The pickup then collided with a Ford pickup.

Natori Arviso, 26, a passenger in the Saturn, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Testing revealed Arviso’s blood-alcohol content was 0.09%, above the legal limit of 0.08%, according to police; it also tested positive for marijuana.

At a preliminary hearing earlier this month, an officer testified to using surveillance video and tire mark measurements to determine Arviso was driving between 81 to 91 mph just before the crash. The posted speed limit is 40 mph.