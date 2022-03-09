BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a man accused of driving impaired in a New Year’s Eve 2020 crash that killed three of his passengers has been set for June.

Adam Teasdale, 22, is scheduled to stand trial June 27 on three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI causing bodily injury, according to court records.

Teasdale allegedly drove under the influence when he swerved, went over a median and hit a tree. Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20, were thrown from his car and died. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries.

Nitrous oxide canisters and a nearly empty bottle of Fireball Whiskey were found at the crash scene on Brimhall Road near Jewetta Avenue, according to reports.