BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The night of June 21, Alexis Leon drove on a south Bakersfield street and hit a woman crossing the roadway, according to court filings.

Leon, 21, said he didn’t see the woman until just before impact and couldn’t avoid hitting her, according to police reports that became available this week.

A tinted front windshield likely hampered his vision, an investigator noted.

“While on scene, I observed that the front windshield to Alexis Leon’s vehicle was completely tinted, making it extremely difficult to see out of during night hours,” the investigator wrote. Another officer couldn’t see into the car even with the aid of a flashlight, the reports say.

Leon, who admitted leaving the scene but returned and spoke with police, was determined to be impaired and charged with hit-and-run causing death or permanent injury, DUI manslaughter without gross negligence and driving with an object or material obstructing his view.

Police said Leon’s Hyundai Sonata hit Kuldip Kaur, 63, in the 1300 block of Berkshire Road, south of Panama Lane and east of South H Street. She died at the scene.

A test performed an hour later revealed Leon had a blood-alcohol level of 0.075 percent, reports say, and police determined his BAC was above the legal limit of 0.080 percent at the time of the crash.

Leon is out on bail and due back in court Sept. 7.