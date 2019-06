KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — Three people were arrested on suspicion of DUI and the vehicle of an unlicensed driver was impounded Saturday during a patrol targeting intoxicated motorists, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The saturation patrol took place from 6 p.m. to midnight in unincorporated Kern County, officers said.

Anyone who sees a suspected drunken driver is asked to call 911.