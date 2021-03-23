Tehachapi woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after passing out in Burger King drive-thru

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was arrested after police said she passed out behind the wheel of a pickup in a Burger King drive-thru and was too intoxicated to answer simple questions or walk on her own.

Audrey Sundelius, 35, was unable to even give officers her name when contacted about 10:06 a.m. March 15 at the Burger King at 620 W. Tehachapi Blvd., police said in a report filed in Kern County Superior Court. She got out of the truck despite officers telling her to remain in her seat, and two officers had to assist her in walking to a patrol car as she had an “extremely unsteady gait.”

Police said bottles of vodka were visible in the truck.

Her response to every question was, “Hi sweetie,” according to police. Sundelius was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police noting in the report she is on active probation with search terms for alcohol testing.

Sundelius pleaded no contest to a “wet reckless” charge in September and was placed on three years’ probation, according to court records. The charge carries similar penalties to a DUI.