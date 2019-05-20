Tehachapi man killed in suspected drunken driving crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Calif. (KGET) –A Tehachapi man died after a crash early Sunday in Las Vegas in which the other driver is suspected of driving under the influence, police said.

The 55-year-old man, who was not named in a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department release, was pronounced dead after being taken to University Medical Center.

A passenger, Ronald Fix, 54, of Laguna Niguel remains in critical condition, police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:12 a.m. at the intersection of West Craig Road and North Rainbow Boulevard.

The Tehachapi man was driving south on North Rainbow Boulevard and entered the intersection with West Craig Road when a car traveling west “at a high rate of speed” entered the intersection on a red light, according to police.

The front of the westbound vehicle smashed into the left side of the Tehachapi man’s car, police said.

Jayson Salzman, 29, of Henderson, Nev., the driver of the other vehicle, received minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police. The crash remains under investigation.