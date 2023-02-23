BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of the teen killed in an alleged DUI crash on Alta Vista Drive on Feb. 4, according to a news release from the office.

Jamie Anthony Perez, 15, of Bakersfield, was the passenger in a Kia Optima that was struck by a Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Alta Vista Drive and Irene Street, the coroner’s report said. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a warrant filed in Superior Court, CHP officers obtained a warrant to draw two vials of blood from Timothy Javier Leal, the accused driver of the stolen Kia.

Leal showed signs of impairment including slurred speech, an odor of alcohol and watery bloodshot eyes, according to the warrant. Officials found Leal a short distance from the crash scene where he admitted to driving the Kia, officers said.