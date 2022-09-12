BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A teenager was killed in an off-roading accident Saturday night that police said appears to be a DUI, according to the California Highway Patrol officers.

Around 10:30 p.m., CHP officers responded to reports of an accident in a dirt field north of East Panama Road and Mod Way involving four teenagers with medical personnel responding, according to CHP.

Officers said they found that the driver of the off-roading vehicle, a 17-year-old boy, was driving at an unsafe speed and crashed into a concrete culvert–an underground tunnel used for drainage or carrying a stream. All involved are from Lamont, Calif.

The driver and two female passengers, 17 and 14, sustained major injuries, according to CHP. A third passenger, a 13-year-old girl, sustained moderate injuries. All were transported to the hospital for treatment. The 17-year-old female passenger died at the hospital.

Officers said alcohol appears to have been involved with the accident and the investigation is ongoing. The driver was arrested. None of the names have been released yet.

Anyone with any information should call CHP at (661) 396-6600.