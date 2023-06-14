BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — No one was hurt after a suspected DUI driver crashed into a home on Norris Road on Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol officers were called for a report of a truck crashing into a home on Norris Road near Patton Way at around 8:30 p.m.

The driver of a truck appeared to have lost control along Norris Road, going through the front lawn, crashing into a corner office of the home.

Homeowner Darla Hall told 17 News she was at home with her husband getting ready to sit down and watch TV.

“We heard a squeal and a crash, and then our house started shaking and the TV went off. We knew we had been hit,” Hall said.

Hall said she was in the room the truck crashed into just moments before.

The unidentified driver stayed at the scene and was given a field sobriety test, then taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.