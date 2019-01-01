Suspected DUI crash knocks out power in Southwest Bakersfield, police say

Bakersfield police arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI, accused in a crash that knocked out power in an area in Southwest Bakersfield on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the crash happened at 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Stine Road.

Police said a driver crashed their Honda sedan into a tree and into a power pole at the intersection of Stine and Wilson roads, causing a power that, according to PG&E, knocked out power to thousands of residents in the area.

PG&E said power would not be fully restored for hours. At last check on PG&E’s outage map on early New Year’s Day, the outage was affecting 85 customers with power estimated to be restored by 1:40 a.m. as crews work to repair the pole.

The driver of the sedan was arrested for DUI, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.