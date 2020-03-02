Suspected drunken driver said he was unaware he hit pedestrian, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities believe drove under the influence in a deadly hit-and-run admitted to being in a crash but said he was unaware he had hit a pedestrian, according to a court document.

The 2007 Chevy Silverado driven by Jonathan Lopez had a shattered windshield and its airbag had deployed, California Highway Patrol officers said in a warrant filed in Superior Court.

Lopez, 25, showed signs of alcohol intoxication and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony hit and run. He bailed out of custody and charges have not yet been filed against him.

Marco Antonio Garcia

Officers said Lopez hit 34-year-old Marco Antonio Garcia at about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 23 as Garcia walked on Edison highway, east of the Mount Vernon overpass.

Lopez left the scene and officers found him minutes later stopped on the right shoulder in the 2600 block of Edison Highway, according to the warrant.

Officers seized the Raiders jacket and Hollister shirt Lopez was wearing so the Kern Regional Crime Lab could examine it for DNA evidence, airbag powder residual and other evidence that would help establish Lopez was driving the pickup at the time of the crash, the warrant says.

Investigators also seized the pickup’s data recorder to determine its speed at the time of the crash and to conduct a complete mechanical examination of the vehicle, according to the warrant.