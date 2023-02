BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers made several arrests for DUI during Super Bowl weekend, but the numbers declined compared to last year.

CHP in Bakersfield says officers made three arrests for DUI during the weekend. By comparison, officers made five arrests during the 2022 Super Bowl weekend.

No fatal crashes were reported in the Bakersfield area during the weekend by CHP. Last year, officers responded to one deadly crash and two DUI-related crashes.