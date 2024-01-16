BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As he conducted traffic enforcement for the Bakersfield Christmas Parade at 21st and H streets, Officer Aaron Sy watched people line the sidewalks, anticipating the inventive floats and marching bands that would soon pass.

Then he heard a boom he at first mistook for an explosion. Screams followed, and people bolted from the direction of the noise.

“My immediate thought was a terrorist attack was possibly taking place,” Sy wrote in reports that became available Tuesday.

Sy rushed to the scene and saw three people down in the roadway, as well as a pickup nearby that had smashed into a cinder block wall. He contacted the driver, later identified as Alan Lewis Booth.

“I’m going home,” Booth told him, refusing to leave the vehicle.

Officers pulled him out. They took him to police headquarters for questioning.

“I am okay,” Booth said according to the reports. “I had too much to drink. I would like to go home.”

He added, “Something bad happened, but I don’t know what it is.”

What happened, police say, is Booth drove in reverse while intoxicated and hit three paradegoers, ages 21, 42 and 77, seriously injuring them.

Arnold Rios, the eldest victim, suffered leg fractures and a skull fracture with a brain bleed, according to attorneys with Chain Cohn Clark, who have filed a lawsuit against Booth on behalf of Rios’ family.

Booth, 72, had a blood-alcohol content of 0.25 percent, more than three times the legal limit, the reports say. He’s charged with seven counts including assault with a deadly weapon and felony DUI.

He’s due in court Monday.

Booth interviews

Booth was taken to Kern Medical, where his blood was drawn for testing. There was an “obvious deformity” to his right arm, the reports say.

As questioning continued, Booth maintained he didn’t know what happened. He asked if he hit a vehicle, or if a vehicle ran into his pickup.

He told police he’d been following his usual routine: Stop at the downtown post office, go to 18th and Third streets to feed pigeons, then head home.

“You have no idea why you are here?” Senior Officer Justin Enns asked.

“No,” Booth said.

But he continued to talk, saying he remembered parking behind the Fox Theater. He told officers he drank vodka and beer in his pickup.

“Coors Light and some cheap vodka,” Booth said according to the reports.

He added, “I understand, I was over the limit. I admit that, and I know you are going to take me to jail.”

Booth recalled trying to get out of the downtown area by road closures, the reports say. He was looking for a way out and “blacked out,” he told police.

Interviewed later by another investigator, Booth was apparently provided with more information.

“If I really screwed up and went in reverse and backed into them, that’s really bad,” he said according to the reports.

Earlier encounters

Dozens of people witnessed the crash or its aftermath. Some told police Booth yelled and swore at people earlier in the evening.

One woman said Booth stood behind her family near Today Cleaners on H Street, screaming at random people to “get the f— out of the street,” according to the witness. She said he appeared furious.

Another person said he saw Booth yell at teens riding skateboards.

“F—— skateboarders this isn’t your parade,” he said according to the witness.

That witness then saw Booth walk to a pickup in the alley, the reports say.

Witnesses reported Booth stumbled and mumbled incoherently to himself. Some believed he was mentally ill, drunk, or both.

More than one witness reported Booth made racist remarks. A man told police Booth pestered a Hispanic hot dog vendor by yelling, “You’re illegal.”

Another witness said Booth told the vendor to speak English and “go back where he came from,” according to the reports.

This article will be updated.