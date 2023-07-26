BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A retrial began Wednesday for a man whose murder conviction in a 2017 alleged drunken driving crash was dismissed over Miranda violations.

Jesus Rodriguez Moreno is once again on trial in connection with the Lamont crash that killed pedestrian David Rosales Rico. He’s accused of driving with a blood-alcohol content three times the legal limit and swerving across Highway 184, hitting Rico, 39.

Rico was pronounced dead at the scene of the June 3, 2017, crash, authorities said.

Prosecutor William Schlaerth displayed photos of Moreno’s damaged SUV, which had a shattered windshield and blood on the exterior. A California Highway Patrol officer testified Moreno performed poorly on sobriety tests, had red and watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

The trial will resume Thursday. Moreno, 61, has four prior DUI convictions.

A jury convicted Moreno of murder and other charges in 2019, but the 5th District Court of Appeal tossed the convictions after determining officers violated his Miranda rights by giving incomplete or ambiguous readings of the warning that begins, “You have the right to remain silent.” Moreno’s statements to investigators were admitted at trial.