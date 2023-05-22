BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A motorist hit speeds of more than 100 mph and was under the influence of a drug when he veered into opposite lanes and slammed into a vehicle, killing a 66-year-old woman, according to a court document.

Karim Reyad’s 2019 Charger Hellcat traveled 108 mph about a second before colliding with a Honda Civic driven by grandmother Gayla Sue Price, according to a probable cause declaration. Price was declared dead at the scene.

Reyad, 18, faces charges including second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter at his arraignment Monday. He was arrested last week in Loma Linda and is being held without bail.

The April 25 crash happened in the 10800 block of Campus Park Drive, which has a posted speed limit of 50 mph. Two passengers in Reyad’s vehicle were injured, police said.

Reyad was traveling east when “for no apparent reason” he entered the westbound lanes, according to the declaration. It says his blood was drawn and tested positive for THC — the main active ingredient in marijuana.