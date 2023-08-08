BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since being placed in Lerdo Jail, DUI murder suspect Karim Reyad has racked up more than 15 rules violations, a prosecutor said.

On one occasion, Reyad was caught swallowing razor blades and told deputies he did it because he was bored and wanted to go to the hospital, Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier said Tuesday. Another time he claimed he fell off the toilet; surveillance video showed he intentionally crawled down.

The teen has even broken off metal pieces of his wheelchair and other items in his room, Barrier said.

“He’s constantly causing issues,” she said.

Barrier listed the infractions as she argued against setting bail for the 18-year-old Reyad, saying his behavior both before and after the fatal crash for which he’s facing second-degree murder and other charges shows he poses a danger to public safety. Reyad was contacted by police four times in a weeklong span leading up to the crash, Barrier said, and on separate occasions was cited for reckless driving and arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

Judge John Oglesby will announce his decision on Aug. 23. Another judge previously found Reyad posed a public safety risk and denied bail.

Attorney for Gayla Price’s family says suspected driver’s recklessness was major factor in deadly crash Driver’s recklessness was major factor: Family attorney

Reyad’s attorneys, H.A. Sala and Forrest Miller, have since argued their client needs specialized treatment the jail can’t provide.

On April 18, Reyad suffered serious injuries to an arm and leg after his Dodge Charger Hellcat hit a Honda Civic in southwest Bakersfield. The Civic’s driver, Gayla Sue Price, 66, died at the scene.

According to police reports, the Dodge was traveling at 108 mph just 1.1 seconds before impact. A passenger in the Dodge told police Reyad had been speeding and smoking marijuana from a wax pen. Reyad’s blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the reports said.

If convicted as charged, Reyad faces a life term in prison.

The teen only has one arm. His left arm was amputated below the elbow last year after he was injured in a crash while riding a minibike.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Reyad’s attorneys said their client doesn’t pose a flight risk — his passport has expired — and poses no safety risk as his injuries leave him incapable of standing up without help, let alone driving a car. Sala said if Reyad were released he would be taken to a rehabilitation center and placed on GPS monitoring.

While open to releasing Reyad to a rehabilitation facility for treatment, Oglesby said it would only be for a limited time.

The judge, however, expressed concerns about Reyad’s behavior. He said he expects defendants to follow conditions of bail, and he’s not convinced Reyad will, noting the multiple incidents for which police have contacted him have escalated in seriousness and he’s shown an apparent disregard for his life.