Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign. Sponsored by TVB, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), and the Ad Council, Project Roadblock inspires dialogue about the dangers of drinking and driving and subsequently motivates men 21-34 years-old to stop driving ‘buzzed.’

Project Roadblock has proven its ability to inspire change, create impact, and save lives. In fact, through continued support of Project Roadblock and in combination with other drinking and driving prevention efforts, alcohol-impaired driving fatalities have decreased 28% from 14,409 in 2004 to 10,511 in 2018. With your help this coming December, the road to safety continues.