BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police officers made two arrests for suspicion of DUI — including a previously convicted DUI driver — during a Friday night checkpoint in Bakersfield, the department said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers set up a checkpoint in the 5300 block of White Lane from 6:30 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, two drivers were arrested for DUI. Twelve vehicles were impounded, 13 drivers were cited for driving without a license, seven were cited for driving on a suspended license.

One of the drivers, police say, had prior DUI convictions, but they were not identified.

In all, 1,631 vehicles were screened by officers during the checkpoint.

Anyone who suspects they see an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.