BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for an 18-year-old man charged with murder in a high-speed April crash in northwest Bakersfield.

Judge Colette M. Humphrey on Monday moved the hearing for Karim Reyad to Sept. 29. It had been scheduled for Tuesday.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is sufficient evidence for a case to proceed to trial.

Reyad, represented by attorneys Forrest Miller and H.A. Sala, faces charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price. Deputy District Attorney Kacie Barrier is prosecuting the case.

Arrested just days earlier on suspicion of impaired driving, Reyad allegedly drove at speeds greater than 100 mph while under the influence of marijuana on April 18, according to Bakersfield Police Department reports. He made an illegal U-turn and traveled east on Campus Park Drive, then swerved into opposite lanes and hit Price’s Honda Civic, the reports say.

Data retrieved from Reyad’s Dodge Charger Hellcat shows it was traveling 108 mph just 1.1 seconds before the crash, police said in the documents. A passenger told police Reyad smoked marijuana from a wax pen while driving. His blood tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the reports say.