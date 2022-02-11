Preliminary hearing begins for Bakersfield man charged in triple-fatal crash

Adam Teasdale holds a sheet of paper over his face during his arraignment.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police testified Adam Teasdale had a blood-alcohol content more than twice the legal limit and was speeding when he crashed a year ago, killing three passengers.

A breath test showed Teasdale had a blood-alcohol level of 0.17 percent, more than double the 0.08 legal limit, an officer testified Thursday during Teasdale’s preliminary hearing, which will continue Monday. Sixteen “whip-it” nitrous oxide containers — which provide a brief high when the gas is inhaled — were found in or near his car, according to testimony.

Teasdale, 22, is charged with three counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of DUI causing bodily injury in the New Year’s Eve 2020 crash that killed Timothy Michael Wilson, Devin Lee Atha and Andrew Nicholas Ortiz, all 20. A fourth passenger suffered minor injuries.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, a judge will determine whether the prosecution has presented sufficient evidence to order Teasdale to stand trial.

Teasdale’s attorney, H.A. Sala suggested through questioning that Teasdale may have been cut off by another driver and swerved to avoid a collision when he went over a median and hit a tree. If that’s the case, Sala said, then the other driver and not Teasdale’s alleged intoxication was the primary cause of the crash.

Police testified evidence at the scene indicated Teasdale’s Toyota Avalon was traveling about 60 mph east on Brimhall Road at Jewetta Avenue when it swerved and jumped the raised concrete median. The rear driver side door hit a tree, the impact rapidly rotating the car and throwing the three backseat passengers through the rear window.

They were declared dead at the scene.

In addition to the nitrous oxide canisters, police found a nearly empty bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey in the car, reports said.