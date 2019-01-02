Power remains out for some residents following suspected DUI crash in Southwest Bakersfield

An apartment complex in Southwest Bakersfield remains without power more than day after a suspected DUI crash on New Year’s Eve caused a power outage.

The crash happened at the intersection of Stine and Wilson roads at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Police said the car hit a tree and a power pole that knocked out power to thousands in homes and businesses.

PG&E crews continued work Tuesday night at the site of the crash. Most of the power has been restored, but one apartment complex near the crash was without power more than 24 hours later.

The driver involved the crash was arrested on suspicion of DUI.