BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police officers will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint somewhere within city limits on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The department said the checkpoint will take place between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location.

Officers will be checking for signs of possible drug or alcohol impairment and proper licensing.

In a statement, BPD says well-publicized and routine DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce alcohol-related crashed by up to 20%.

Penalties for DUI arrests could include jail time, fines and fees that could exceed $10,000. Anyone who sees a possibly drunk driver is encouraged to call 911.