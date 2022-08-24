BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location within city limits on Aug. 26.

The department said officers will screen vehicles at the checkpoint between 6:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

In a statement, Bakersfield police said DUI checkpoints can reduce the number of people that are killed or injured in DUI-related crashes. Well-publicized and routine DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce DUI-related crashes by 20%, officials said.

Penalties for DUI arrests and convictions can include jail time, fines, DUI classes and other expenses that could surpass $10,000.

Anyone who suspects seeing an impaired driver on the road is urged to dial 911.