BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said three drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 17 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night.

The department said officers were set up at the checkpoint in the 8600 block of Hageman Road between 6:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers screened a total of 1,113 vehicles during the checkpoint.

Three drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to a statement. Seven drivers were cited for driving while unlicensed, nine drivers for driving on a suspended license.

One driver failed to stop at the checkpoint at around 12:15 a.m. and led police on a high-speed chase before being taken into custody on Brimhall Road, officials said.

Anyone who suspects they see an impaired driver on the road is urged to call 911.