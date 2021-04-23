‘Please don’t drink and drive:’ CHP finds driver passed out along I-5 while children stand outside car

BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — Buttonwillow California Highway Patrol officers took to social media to warn of the dangers of drinking and driving after they found a driver passed out on the side of Interstate 5 while her child passengers walked around nearby.

“This week an observant citizen called 911 to report a possible DUI driver on I-5. We arrived to find the vehicle parked on the shoulder and the driver passed out behind the wheel. Three young children had let themselves out of the car and standing near the traffic lanes. Could have ended in unthinkable tragedy. Please don’t drink and drive. It’s not just your life you put at risk.” CHP – Buttonwillow

The post included three photos, one of which shows three bottles of beer found in the car.







17 News is awaiting response from CHP on whether the driver was charged in this incident.