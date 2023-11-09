BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A plea agreement has been reached in the case of an accused drunken driver charged in a crash that resulted in two deaths.

Jesus Mendoza-Moran on Thursday morning pleaded no contest before Judge Michael G. Bush to two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. He faces 10 years in prison at his sentencing in January.

Charges of DUI causing injury and an allegation Mendoza-Moran ran a red light were dismissed under the agreement reached through negotiations between defense attorney David A. Torres and prosecutor Kacie Barrier.

The Jan. 31, 2021, crash killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and 46-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar Monreal. Police said Mendoza drove drunk and caused a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Union Avenue and Brundage Lane.