BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say Alan Booth, the man who allegedly drove drunk when his pickup hit three people at the Bakersfield Christmas Parade, remains hospitalized for unspecified medical conditions.

“Mr. Booth still requires medical care which is preventing him from being booked into the Kern County Jail,” police spokesman Sgt. Andrew Tipton said in an email Wednesday. “I won’t be releasing specific information about his medical conditions, and I do not know details about (his) improvement.”

Booth, 72, has been hospitalized since the Dec. 7 crash that injured three men, ages 21, 42 and 77.

Arnold Rios, the eldest victim, suffered leg fractures and a skull fracture with a brain bleed, according to attorneys with Chain Cohn Clark, who have filed a lawsuit against Booth on behalf of Rios’ family.

Dominic Ledesma, 21, and his father, Rocky Legault, 42, were the other victims, according to family members.

Police said the paradegoers were hit in the area of H and 21st streets when Booth drove in reverse from an alley. Booth was arrested on suspicion of felony counts of driving under the influence, police said. Video taken at the scene shows officers carrying him after he stops walking on his own.