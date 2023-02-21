BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the key pieces of evidence against Ronald Pierce Jr. in his murder trial for a deadly 2019 crash came from his own car.

During his opening statement Tuesday, prosecutor Cole McKnight showed a jury dash camera footage taken inside Pierce’s Ford Mustang that captured him speeding and talking drunkenly to himself as he raced a truck in southwest Bakersfield before hitting a minivan driven by an uninvolved motorist. The impact sent the minivan into opposite lanes where it collided with a crane truck.

The minivan’s driver, Maria Navarro, 58, died at the scene, and two juveniles in the vehicle suffered serious injuries, McKnight said.

The prosecutor asked jurors to return guilty verdicts on charges including second-degree murder against both Pierce and Israel Maldonado, the driver of the truck he raced.

Police say the two men sped north along Old River Road the evening of Nov. 24, 2019, with Pierce’s vehicle reaching speeds of 133 mph before he rear-ended the minivan just south of Ming Avenue.

Pierce’s attorney, David A. Torres, said his client is guilty of voluntary manslaughter, but the evidence doesn’t rise to murder. He said witnesses will testify Maldonado’s pickup “nipped” the Mustang before the crash and Pierce was unable to turn despite trying to avoid the collision.

Tony Lidgett, the lawyer representing Maldonado, said 40 to 50 photos were taken of Maldonado’s pickup. There are no dents or paint transfer and it never touched the Mustang, he said.

“There is absolutely no damage,” Lidgett said in his opening statement.

A number of witnesses to the crash and the events leading up to it spoke to investigators. All of them made factual errors, Lidgett said.

“We’re going to show that the eyewitness testimony in this case is completely unreliable,” he said.

At the trial’s conclusion, he’s going to ask Maldonado be acquitted of all charges, Lidgett said. He told the jury videos and other evidence presented along the way will reveal why.