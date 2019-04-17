Opening statements given in murder trial regarding Taft Highway crash that killed mother, daughter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vincent Moroyoqui was convicted of drunken driving three times in a seven-year span.

And on the evening of July 20, 2017, a prosecutor said, Moroyoqui again drove under the influence. This time a mother and daughter died as a result, the attorney said.

Deputy District Attorney Kim Richardson asked jurors during her opening statement Wednesday to find Moroyoqui guilty of charges including second-degree murder for driving at speeds reaching 99 mph and with a blood-alcohol content more than three times the legal limit when his pickup collided with a Ford Focus.

The impact crushed the front of the car, killing Raeleen Sorensen, 50, and Raegan Sorensen, 20.

Richardson said Moroyoqui and a friend drank beer and whiskey outside a convenience store before the crash.

Defense attorney David A. Torres did not dispute Moroyoqui, 36, was speeding along Taft Highway. He said Sorensens died because of his recklessness and Moroyoqui is guilty of gross vehicular manslaughter.

But he’s not guilty of murder, Torres said in his opening statement.

The attorney agreed with Richardson that Moroyoqui’s blood-alcohol content tested at .264 percent, far in excess of the state legal limit of .08. Moroyoqui, however, was not impaired at the time of the crash, Torres said.

Rather, he said those results are due to Moroyoqui, whom the attorney described as distraught after the collision, drinking from a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and a bottle of beer before first responders arrived. He had just bought the alcohol and it was inside his truck, Torres said.

If convicted of the murder charges, Moroyoqui faces a life term in prison.

He was convicted of DUI in 2002, 2008 and 2009. For the last two convictions, Richardson said, Moroyoqui signed a Watson advisal acknowledging he’d been told if he drove while impaired and someone died as a result he could be charged with murder.

The first witness called to the stand testified he was driving on Taft Highway when a GMC pickup rapidly approached from behind, driving erratically. The witness said he was afraid the pickup was going to rear-end him.

The witness said he slowed down to allow the pickup to pass, but it remained behind him. Then he sped up to create some distance, but the truck continued to closely follow him.

Noticing the pickup was moving increasingly erratically, the witness called 911. The pickup eventually sped past him, cut him off then accelerated, the witness testified.

The crash occurred shortly afterward.

The witness, who called 911 multiple times urging first responders to hurry, looked into the driver’s side of the Focus.

“They’re in really, really bad shape,” the witness told a dispatcher in a recording of a 911 call played in court.

While on the stand, the witness became emotional, sniffing frequently and grabbing a tissue, as he described getting no response from the occupants of the car.

He testified Moroyoqui sat in his pickup after the crash, staring straight ahead and not doing anything. After several minutes, Moroyoqui got out of the pickup and stood by the car’s passenger side door. It appeared he was trying to open the door.

The witness said he yelled at Moroyoqui to get away from the car and stand by his pickup. Moroyoqui didn’t listen, he testified, and instead continued to stand by the car, rocking back and forth with a blank stare on his face.

The witness testified he never saw Moroyoqui drinking after the crash.

The trial is expected to last seven or eight days.