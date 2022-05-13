BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person is dead after a crash in south Bakersfield early Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Officers were called to Hughes and White lane just before 12:30 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, according to BPD. Officers had witnessed a BMW driving recklessly at 12:26 a.m. in the area of South H Street and Planz Road, but they lost sight of it. They found the car a short time later when it collided with a Toyota Camry.

Officials say the BMW ran a red light at a high rate of speed, striking the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota sustained major injuries from the crash and died at the scene.

The BMW driver, Christian Valencia, 25, of Arvin, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

An investigation into the crash determined Valencia was under the influence of alcohol and a suspected controlled substance.

Officers arrested Valencia for DUI and vehicular homicide. He remains hospitalized and will be booked into the Kern County jail after he is released.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.