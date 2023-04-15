BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officers with the Bakersfield police traffic unit screened 1120 vehicles at a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight in the 1800 block of Oak Street, according to a media release.

Of the vehicles screened, three drivers were detained for evaluation of their sobriety influence levels, and one driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, officials say.

Officers cited four motorists for driving without a license, and three for driving with a suspended license, the release says.

Officers also seized eight cars at the checkpoint and of those cars, seven were impounded and one was released to a licensed driver.

Police arrested one driver for a felony warrant and one unregistered gun was seized.

BPD encourages the public to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver.